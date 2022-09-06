A FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong private equity firm Welkin turns to London for IPO as peers rush to capital markets
- Welkin China Private Equity aims to raise up to US$300 million as the second Chinese company to list in the UK this year
- PE firms PAG and Tiantu Capital filed to list in Hong Kong, as Chinese companies turn to alternative listing venues amid audit dispute with Washington
