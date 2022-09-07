Macau’s skyline at night. China’s Ministry of Finance aims to help diversify the city’s economy into financial services through the bond offerings. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese government’s offshore yuan bond sale in Macau nets US$430 million after drawing bids worth twice that

  • Wednesday’s issuance, the second offshore yuan bond offering in Macau, included two tranches of two- and three-year bonds
  • Sale marks a step forward in Ministry of Finance’s effort to develop the offshore bond market while also diversifying the casino hub’s economy

Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:20pm, 7 Sep, 2022

