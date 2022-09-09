China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), the country’s third-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries won approval for a share sale from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), the country’s third-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries won approval for a share sale from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

China Aviation Lithium Battery wins Hong Kong bourse approval for US$2 billion IPO

  • If successful, the No. 3 battery maker in China could become the second-largest IPO in Hong Kong this year
  • Backed by state-owned aerospace giant Aviation Industry Corp of China, CALB plans to raise funds to ramp up production capacity

Georgina LeeDaniel RenPeggy Sito
Georgina Lee in Hong Kong Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Peggy Sito in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:00am, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), the country’s third-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries won approval for a share sale from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), the country’s third-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries won approval for a share sale from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE