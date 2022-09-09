China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), the country’s third-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries won approval for a share sale from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
China Aviation Lithium Battery wins Hong Kong bourse approval for US$2 billion IPO
- If successful, the No. 3 battery maker in China could become the second-largest IPO in Hong Kong this year
- Backed by state-owned aerospace giant Aviation Industry Corp of China, CALB plans to raise funds to ramp up production capacity
