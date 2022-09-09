Tourists in the grounds of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on July 18, 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong tourists in Thailand may be able to use Faster Payment Service for mobile payments in shops, restaurants
- HKMA is exploring with the Bank of Thailand a bilateral arrangement to allow visitors to make mobile phone payments
- Under the agreement, Thai visitors would be able to use their local faster payment system, PromptPay, in Hong Kong too
