Office workers walk during lunch time at Raffles Place in Singapore’s financial business district on August 22, 2022. The city has seen only three SPAC listings since allowing the mechanism in late 2021. Photo: AFP
SPACs underwhelm in Hong Kong and Singapore in first year, as listings lapse and applications peter out
- After an initial flurry, applications for special-purpose acquisition companies have dried up in both Hong Kong and Singapore
- Experts nonetheless expect the mechanism to play a role over time as broader market conditions improve and successful SPACs raise confidence
