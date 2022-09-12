China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to African nations and redirect US$10 billion of IMF reserves. Photo: AFP
China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to African nations and redirect US$10 billion of IMF reserves. Photo: AFP
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

China, IMF bailouts for poorer states ease bearish sentiment towards emerging markets

  • The IMF is finalising loans to countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while China is offering debt relief to 17 African countries
  • Their distress sagas are being recast as turnaround stories, enabling investors to dip a cautious toe back into their assets

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:48pm, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to African nations and redirect US$10 billion of IMF reserves. Photo: AFP
China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to African nations and redirect US$10 billion of IMF reserves. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE