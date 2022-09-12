China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to African nations and redirect US$10 billion of IMF reserves. Photo: AFP
China, IMF bailouts for poorer states ease bearish sentiment towards emerging markets
- The IMF is finalising loans to countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while China is offering debt relief to 17 African countries
- Their distress sagas are being recast as turnaround stories, enabling investors to dip a cautious toe back into their assets
China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to African nations and redirect US$10 billion of IMF reserves. Photo: AFP