London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit. Photo: AFP
London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit. Photo: AFP
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

London’s struggling IPO market needs streamlined regulations to lure start-ups, global issuers, says broker

  • London should streamline its regulatory regime to attract more start-ups and foreign issuers, says Numis Corp
  • London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:38pm, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit. Photo: AFP
London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE