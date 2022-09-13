Steel manufacturing accounts for between 7 and 9 per cent of all human-caused greenhouse gases globally, according to the World Steel Association. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: DBS pledges ‘ambitious’ cut in financed emissions from steel despite heavy exposure to China, India
- The Singaporean bank hopes to reduce financed emissions from steel – those caused by steelmakers financed by the bank – by 27 per cent by 2030
- Steel manufacturing is one of the world’s leading causes of harmful emissions of greenhouse gases
