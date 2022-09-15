Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, spoke virtually during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on a laptop computer in Tiskilwa, Illinois on February 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Ark Investment’s star stock picker goes on bargain hunting binge as Wall Street slumps
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment bought 27 stocks across its eight exchange-traded funds, according to Bloomberg’s data
- Ark’s dip buying included Roku, Butterfly Network and Zoom Video Communications
Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, spoke virtually during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on a laptop computer in Tiskilwa, Illinois on February 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.