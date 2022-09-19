A branch of Bank of Jinzhou in Beijing, pictured on November 1, 2017. Photo: Imaginechina
Fed hawks push top Chinese banks to pay off US$12 billion of perpetual debt as funding costs surge, market reputation at stake
- Perpetual securities sold by Chinese lenders to replenish their capital in 2017 are due for a big coupon step-up in the coming weeks, if not redeemed
- For the Bank of Jinzhou, the move to repay its perpetual preference shares next month will come at a cost.
