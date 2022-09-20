Hong Kong will start a trial of a digital currency called the e-HKD that the public can use to shop, dine out and make money transfers.. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong plans to launch trial of e-HKD in fourth quarter, paving way for full digital currency roll-out
- The move marks the city’s latest effort to catch up with other central banks that are launching virtual currencies
- The aim is to eventually roll out a virtual currency the public can use to shop, dine out and make money transfers
