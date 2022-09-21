Residential buildings under construction in Shanghai. The onshore medium-term notes are expected to offer only marginal help to some developers. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developers’ bonds indirectly backed by Beijing are unlikely to resolve property sector’s liquidity crisis, analysts say

  • Excellence Group and China SCE are set to issue onshore notes backed by state-owned China Bond Issuance
  • Such onshore medium-term notes are not big enough to solve all funding problems, CGS-CIMB Securities executive says

Iris OuyangPearl Liu
Updated: 7:26pm, 21 Sep, 2022

