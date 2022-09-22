Shoppers and pedestrians in Causeway Bay on 1 August 2022. Photo: Nora Tam.
breaking | Hong Kong raises base rate by 75 basis points to 14-year high as Fed signals more pain and pledges to ‘keep at it’ to contain inflation
- Hong Kong’s base rate will rise to 3.5 per cent effective immediately, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said
- All eyes are on Hong Kong’s commercial lenders, as to whether they would raise their prime rates for the first time in four years
