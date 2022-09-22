Hong Kong already leads the pack in Asia when it comes to green loans and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
Green finance: Hong Kong close to setting up voluntary carbon trading platform to tackle climate change, says bourse CEO
- Having partnered with potential buyers and sellers to better understand their needs, HKEX is building the infrastructure for ‘a first class platform’
- In July, HKEX launched the Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council to foster collaborations for developing an international carbon market
Hong Kong already leads the pack in Asia when it comes to green loans and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock