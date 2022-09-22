Hong Kong already leads the pack in Asia when it comes to green loans and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong already leads the pack in Asia when it comes to green loans and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

Green finance: Hong Kong close to setting up voluntary carbon trading platform to tackle climate change, says bourse CEO

  • Having partnered with potential buyers and sellers to better understand their needs, HKEX is building the infrastructure for ‘a first class platform’
  • In July, HKEX launched the Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council to foster collaborations for developing an international carbon market

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:13pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong already leads the pack in Asia when it comes to green loans and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong already leads the pack in Asia when it comes to green loans and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE