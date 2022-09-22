Management team of CALB at a virtual media briefing on September 22. Photo: Handout
Management team of CALB at a virtual media briefing on September 22. Photo: Handout
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s No 3 EV battery producer seeks to raise US$1.7 billion in Hong Kong IPO, likely to become the year’s third-largest share sale

  • The Jiangsu-based company said it would float 265.8 million shares at a price between HK$38 and HK$51 apiece
  • A successful fundraising by CALB would give a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s flagging IPO market

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:16pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Management team of CALB at a virtual media briefing on September 22. Photo: Handout
Management team of CALB at a virtual media briefing on September 22. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE