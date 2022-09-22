Management team of CALB at a virtual media briefing on September 22. Photo: Handout
China’s No 3 EV battery producer seeks to raise US$1.7 billion in Hong Kong IPO, likely to become the year’s third-largest share sale
- The Jiangsu-based company said it would float 265.8 million shares at a price between HK$38 and HK$51 apiece
- A successful fundraising by CALB would give a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s flagging IPO market
