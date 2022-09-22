Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on September 13, following a closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Singapore overtakes Hong Kong in new global financial centre rankings
- Singapore jumped to third place behind New York and London in the latest Global Financial Centres Index
- Semi-annual survey by the China Development Institute and the London think tank Z/Yen Partners evaluates 119 financial hubs globally
