Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on September 13, following a closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on September 13, following a closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Singapore overtakes Hong Kong in new global financial centre rankings

  • Singapore jumped to third place behind New York and London in the latest Global Financial Centres Index
  • Semi-annual survey by the China Development Institute and the London think tank Z/Yen Partners evaluates 119 financial hubs globally

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 11:50pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on September 13, following a closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on September 13, following a closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE