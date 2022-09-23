A tablet shows China Fortune Land Development’s logo. Photo: Shutterstock
China Fortune Land restructuring plan for US$4.96 billion in offshore bonds provokes push-back from creditors

  • An ad hoc group of creditors is asking bondholders not to support the company’s proposal for restructuring offshore debt unless it is revised
  • The company proposes swapping US$4.96 billion in offshore bonds for new bonds with maturity of eight years

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:05pm, 23 Sep, 2022

