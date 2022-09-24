Hong Kong’s financial services sector asserts that the government must remove all Covid-19 restrictions, so that the city can keep pace with other major international financial centres. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s financial services sector pushes for lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions ahead of major industry summit in November
- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee vowed to host a ‘successful financial summit’ in November amid a competing event in Singapore in the same period
- The city’s financial services sector is calling for a restriction-free reopening to help rejuvenate the local economy
