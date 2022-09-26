Chinese companies listed in the US face additional scrutiny from regulators, which could slow M&A activity, Moody’s said. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Increased regulatory scrutiny of US-listed Chinese companies could slow M&A activity, Moody’s says
- Chinese companies are likely to take additional steps to comply with the additional rules, Moody’s analyst Roy Zhang says
- The uncertainty surrounding VIE-structured Chinese companies listed in the US had caused equity sell-offs of more than US$1 trillion last year
