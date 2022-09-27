King Charles carrying his official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London on September 11. Photo: Buckingham Palace/AFP
King Charles to gradually replace Queen Elizabeth on British banknotes from mid-2024
- Queen Elizabeth’s image has appeared on at least 33 different currencies, according to the Guinness Book of World Records
- The queen’s image was replaced on Hong Kong currency with the Bauhinia blakeana flower beginning in 1993
King Charles carrying his official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London on September 11. Photo: Buckingham Palace/AFP