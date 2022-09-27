King Charles carrying his official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London on September 11. Photo: Buckingham Palace/AFP
King Charles carrying his official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London on September 11. Photo: Buckingham Palace/AFP
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

King Charles to gradually replace Queen Elizabeth on British banknotes from mid-2024

  • Queen Elizabeth’s image has appeared on at least 33 different currencies, according to the Guinness Book of World Records
  • The queen’s image was replaced on Hong Kong currency with the Bauhinia blakeana flower beginning in 1993

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 7:13pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
King Charles carrying his official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London on September 11. Photo: Buckingham Palace/AFP
King Charles carrying his official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London on September 11. Photo: Buckingham Palace/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE