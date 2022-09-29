Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said the e-HKD trials are aimed at finding the best uses for the proposed digital currency. Photo: May Tse
exclusive | Hong Kong Monetary Authority will launch trials to find suitable use for proposed digital dollar, CEO Eddie Yue says
- ‘If we want the public to adopt the e-HKD, we need to have a suitable use case that can show that the CBDC is superior or more convenient, or cheaper,’ HKMA CEO says
- The e-HKD will not have conflicts with the three note -issuing banks as the HKMA wants the banks to be distributors of the digital currency
