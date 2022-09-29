Commuters in Central district in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022.Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
exclusive | Hong Kong’s November financial summit gets the endorsement of global bankers, HKMA’s Yue says

  • Thirty CEOs of banks including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Standard Chartered and UBS will attend the Global Financial Leaders’ Forum on November 1 and 2
  • Blackstone president Jonathan Gray, Goldman chairman David Solomon and UBS chairman Colm Kelleher will speak during a public forum on November 2

Peggy Sito and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 12:39am, 29 Sep, 2022

