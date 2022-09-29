A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, US and China markets, outside a bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong IPOs flop as Leapmotor sinks 37 per cent in market debut and Onewo struggles below offer price

  • Zhejiang Leapmotor plunges 37 per cent while Onewo loses almost 5 per cent in morning trading
  • Both IPOs were undersubscribed by local investors in a week when the Hang Seng Index hits an 11-year low, forcing them to price in lower-half of range

Mia Castagnone
Daniel Ren

Updated: 1:22pm, 29 Sep, 2022

