A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, US and China markets, outside a bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong IPOs flop as Leapmotor sinks 37 per cent in market debut and Onewo struggles below offer price
- Zhejiang Leapmotor plunges 37 per cent while Onewo loses almost 5 per cent in morning trading
- Both IPOs were undersubscribed by local investors in a week when the Hang Seng Index hits an 11-year low, forcing them to price in lower-half of range
A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, US and China markets, outside a bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters