People next to a bull sculpture on the Bund in Shanghai on June 9, 2021. The city accounted for more than a third of IPO funds raised so far in 2022, according to EY. Photo: AFP
China IPO flurry increases Asia’s share of listings amid plummeting global volume and proceeds, EY report says
- Asia-Pacific exchanges account for 61 per cent of global IPOs and 69 per cent of the proceeds raised so far in 2022, says report
- Shenzhen’s US$26 billion and Shanghai’s US$47.5 billion, account for 18 per cent and 32 per cent of global proceeds raised, respectively
