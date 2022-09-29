People next to a bull sculpture on the Bund in Shanghai on June 9, 2021. The city accounted for more than a third of IPO funds raised so far in 2022, according to EY. Photo: AFP
China IPO flurry increases Asia’s share of listings amid plummeting global volume and proceeds, EY report says

  • Asia-Pacific exchanges account for 61 per cent of global IPOs and 69 per cent of the proceeds raised so far in 2022, says report
  • Shenzhen’s US$26 billion and Shanghai’s US$47.5 billion, account for 18 per cent and 32 per cent of global proceeds raised, respectively

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 5:57pm, 29 Sep, 2022

