Many small companies in Hong Kong find it difficult to get bank loans as they do not have collateral. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Hong Kong’s struggling small businesses may soon find it easier to get bank loans, thanks to HKMA’s new data platform
- The Commercial Data Interchange will allow banks to make quick and easy decisions about lending to SMEs, says HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man
- Yue, who will mark his third anniversary at the helm of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank on Saturday, has been a keen promoter of fintech
