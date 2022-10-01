Many small companies in Hong Kong find it difficult to get bank loans as they do not have collateral. Photo: Bloomberg
Many small companies in Hong Kong find it difficult to get bank loans as they do not have collateral. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Hong Kong’s struggling small businesses may soon find it easier to get bank loans, thanks to HKMA’s new data platform

  • The Commercial Data Interchange will allow banks to make quick and easy decisions about lending to SMEs, says HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man
  • Yue, who will mark his third anniversary at the helm of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank on Saturday, has been a keen promoter of fintech

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many small companies in Hong Kong find it difficult to get bank loans as they do not have collateral. Photo: Bloomberg
Many small companies in Hong Kong find it difficult to get bank loans as they do not have collateral. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE