China Petroleum & Chemical, widely known as Sinopec, is the world’s largest oil refiner by capacity. Photo: AP Photo
China’s Sinopec set to delist from London Stock Exchange just a month after its decision to exit New York
- Sinopec to delist from London on November 1, citing low ADS trading volume and administrative burden
- Chinese video-sharing services provider Bilibili’s primary listing status on Hong Kong stock exchange is effective from Monday
