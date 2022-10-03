Switzerland’s national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Credit Suisse in Zurich on July 27, 2022.Photo: Reuters
Credit Suisse share plumb record lows as CEO fails to calm jittery markets over its financial stability
- The shares dropped as much as 12 per cent in Zurich trading on Monday to 3.52 francs
- The bank has lost about 60 per cent of its market value just this year alone and is on track for the biggest ever annual drop in its history
