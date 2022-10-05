Banks such as HSBC have rolled out initiatives to reduce financing to carbon-intensive sectors as part of efforts to slash their carbon dioxide emissions and reach net zero within three decades. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC warns only companies with robust sustainability strategy will get finance as banks take steps to tackle climate change
- Markets will only provide finance to companies that have a robust and clear sustainability strategy, says Jonathan Drew, HSBC’s regional sustainability head
- HSBC and many other banks have outlined plans to reduce financed emissions in their portfolios to net zero by 2050 or earlier
