The first cross-border scheme tailor-made for the 11 cities of the Greater Bay Area (shown on screen) is marking its first anniversary on October 19. Photo: AP
The first cross-border scheme tailor-made for the 11 cities of the Greater Bay Area (shown on screen) is marking its first anniversary on October 19. Photo: AP
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Wealth Management Connect: Higher investment quota, greater choice are key to improving bay area’s cross-border scheme

  • Many investors want the cap on individual investments raised by at least five times from the current 1 million yuan (US$140,528)
  • The first cross-border scheme tailor-made for the 11 cities of the Greater Bay Area will mark its first anniversary on October 19

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:30am, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The first cross-border scheme tailor-made for the 11 cities of the Greater Bay Area (shown on screen) is marking its first anniversary on October 19. Photo: AP
The first cross-border scheme tailor-made for the 11 cities of the Greater Bay Area (shown on screen) is marking its first anniversary on October 19. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE