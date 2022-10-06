A clock is seen near the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
HSBC hires Credit Suisse’s Hong Kong-based Christopher Chua to head its Asia M&A business

  • Chua was named as managing director and deputy head of M&A for Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse in September last year
  • The Swiss bank is also exploring a sale of the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:40pm, 6 Oct, 2022

