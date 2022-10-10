Customers shop for cosmetics at Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Sanya, Hainan province. China’s cosmetics market is poised for huge growth in the next few years. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese skincare firms Giant Biogene, Shanghai Chicmax plan to use Hong Kong IPO proceeds to boost R&D
- Giant Biogene and Shanghai Chicmax have been given the green light to launch IPOs in Hong Kong, as they strive to cash in on China’s booming beauty industry
- China’s cosmetics and skincare industry is expected to grow at an annual compound rate of 9.4 per cent to US$207 billion in 2026, versus 3.8 per cent for the global market, according to Frost & Sullivan
