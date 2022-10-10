Stranded by travel restrictions, the cruise liner had been operating what it called Cruise to Nowhere packages since last summer. Photo: Nora Tam
Genting Hong Kong, stricken operator of Dream Cruises and Cruise to Nowhere, will be liquidated, Bermuda Court rules
- In January the company filed a winding-up petition in Bermuda, after the bankruptcy of its shipyard in northeastern Germany
- It is one of the biggest pandemic casualties in Asia’s tourism industry, which has been bruised by more than two years of travel restrictions
