Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from the world’s second-largest economy, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from the world’s second-largest economy, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

China outshines regional peers for investment banking fees amid slumping markets, economic downturn

  • Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from China, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021, according to Refinitiv
  • That was still better than an overall 11 per cent decline in banking fees in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from the world’s second-largest economy, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from the world’s second-largest economy, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE