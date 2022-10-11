Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from the world’s second-largest economy, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China outshines regional peers for investment banking fees amid slumping markets, economic downturn
- Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from China, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021, according to Refinitiv
- That was still better than an overall 11 per cent decline in banking fees in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan
Investment bankers raked in US$15.44 billion of fees from the world’s second-largest economy, down 9 per cent from the same period of 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE