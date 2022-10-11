Chinese investors see no let-up in the depression that has engulfed the country’s property market. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s home prices likely to keep dropping as investors lose confidence in economy, central bank survey finds
- Just 14.8 per cent of respondents in a consumer survey by the People’s Bank of China believe home prices could rise in the fourth quarter of this year
- ‘Developers and homeowners may have to mark down prices to get their properties sold,’ says You Liangzhou, who owns a property agency in Shanghai
