Mobile banking apps in Hong Kong scored 56 points, tying with Belgium and Singapore for fifth place globally, according to Sia Partners’ 2022 Mobile Banking Benchmark. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, Singapore offer best mobile banking experience in Asia, fifth globally, study shows
- Hong Kong mobile banking apps scored 18 per cent more on average than a year earlier, reflecting better user experience and more functions, Sia Partners’ study shows
- Hong Kong’s ZA Bank, Mox Bank and Hang Seng Bank took the top three spots in Asia in the banking category
