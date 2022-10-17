‘Hong Kong will be our first choice of market to go public if Lalamove decides to have an initial public offerings in future,’ says COO Paul Loo. Photo: Edmond So
Online delivery start-up Lalamove favours Hong Kong for future IPO as listing reforms boost home city’s appeal
- ‘The capital market in Hong Kong has carried out many reforms [that make] it an ideal place for tech companies to raise funds,’ says COO Paul Loo
- The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted e-commerce and hence demand for delivery services
‘Hong Kong will be our first choice of market to go public if Lalamove decides to have an initial public offerings in future,’ says COO Paul Loo. Photo: Edmond So