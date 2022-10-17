Endowus said it will offer a 100 per cent trailer fee cashback to its clients in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Singapore digital wealth platform Endowus acquires Hong Kong wealth manager Carret Private
- The merged group, with combined client assets of US$4 billion, will officially launch operations in Hong Kong by the end of the year
- The SFC granted a licence to operate in Hong Kong earlier this year
