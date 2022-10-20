Aerial view of Shenzhen, a key city in the Greater Bay Area, which is a burgeoning international financial hub with opportunities for overseas investors. Photo: Shutterstock
UK asset manager Abrdn stresses importance of Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area for accessing China’s vast market
- The Greater Bay Area will serve as a launch pad for clients seeking access to the China market, and Hong Kong will always be important, says Abrdn’s Rene Buehlmann
- Abrdn’s focus on sustainable investment has seen the group double the headcount of its ESG team in mainland China
