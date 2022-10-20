Aerial view of Shenzhen, a key city in the Greater Bay Area, which is a burgeoning international financial hub with opportunities for overseas investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Aerial view of Shenzhen, a key city in the Greater Bay Area, which is a burgeoning international financial hub with opportunities for overseas investors. Photo: Shutterstock
ESG investing
Business /  Banking & Finance

UK asset manager Abrdn stresses importance of Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area for accessing China’s vast market

  • The Greater Bay Area will serve as a launch pad for clients seeking access to the China market, and Hong Kong will always be important, says Abrdn’s Rene Buehlmann
  • Abrdn’s focus on sustainable investment has seen the group double the headcount of its ESG team in mainland China

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 8:30am, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial view of Shenzhen, a key city in the Greater Bay Area, which is a burgeoning international financial hub with opportunities for overseas investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Aerial view of Shenzhen, a key city in the Greater Bay Area, which is a burgeoning international financial hub with opportunities for overseas investors. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE