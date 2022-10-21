People watching the stock market index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Photo: AP
India seeks US$7.7 billion value for IDBI Bank stake as Modi struggles to meet target from asset sales
- India’s government has achieved about one-third of its target of raising 650 billion rupees from asset sales to replenish state coffers
- The finance ministry earlier this month invited bids for its 60.72 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based lender
People watching the stock market index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Photo: AP