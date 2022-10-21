Some 30 chief executives of global banks and funds will attend the HKMA’s banking summit from November 1 to 3. Photo: Dickson Lee
HKMA appoints Darryl Chan as deputy CEO of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank from November 1
- Darryl Chan Wai-man, currently the executive director (external), takes over from Edmond Lau Ying-pan
- Chan has been closely involved in arranging the Global Financial Leaders’ Summit due to take place from November 1-3
