A man bicycles past housing properties in Beijing on September 15, 2022. Real estate and private debt have become increasingly popular among investors for diversification and hedging against risk in the public markets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia eyes tech, real estate, Southeast Asia after US$6.7 billion merger with EQT
- The just completed merger forms the world’s third-largest PE firm with active ownership strategies
- The combined entity will continue BPEA’s focus on tech and real estate while eyeing growth companies in Southeast Asia
