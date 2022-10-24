There is a growing interest in digital assets like cryptocurrencies among wealthy investors in Hong Kong and Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin, NFTs attract family offices, super-rich in Hong Kong, Singapore as investors look to diversify portfolio, study shows
- Nearly 60 per cent of family offices and ultra-rich individuals have been investing in digital assets for the past two years, a KPMG China-Aspen Digital report shows
- Bitcoin and ethereum were the most popular digital assets, while interest in NFTs and DeFi was rapidly growing
