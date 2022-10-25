Pedestrians walked along a road in Shanghai on June 29, 2022 after the city’s authorities declared victory in their defence of the financial hub against Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg.
Allianz China says it is ‘time to buy shares’ as its US$1.2 billion equity funds bets on reopening
- Anthony Wong, lead manager for the US$1.2 billion All China Equity Fund, said it’s time to buy shares in the tourism and leisure sectors, duty-free shops and hotel chains
- They’re among the biggest over-weights in his portfolios, alongside renewable energy, electric vehicle supply chain and healthcare
Pedestrians walked along a road in Shanghai on June 29, 2022 after the city’s authorities declared victory in their defence of the financial hub against Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg.