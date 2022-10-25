Financial Secretary Paul Chan told delegates 2023 will be ‘a year of hope and opportunities for Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP Handout
2023 is ‘year of hope’ for Hong Kong, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan, as city vies to reclaim former status
- Chan went all out to convince financial bigwigs gathered in Saudi Arabia that Hong Kong is clawing its way back to its pre-pandemic global hub status
- ‘We had been out of touch with the rest of the world because of Covid,’ Chan admitted
