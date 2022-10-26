Stock market investments are extremely popular among investors in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hongkongers’ love of equities can lead to ‘irrational’ investment decisions in tough times, Morningstar says
- Equities and foreign exchange the most popular financial instruments for Hong Kong investors due to their wide accessibility
- Stock market turbulence in Hong Kong has wiped out US$1.6 trillion of equity wealth this year
