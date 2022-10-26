Stock market investments are extremely popular among investors in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Stock market investments are extremely popular among investors in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hongkongers’ love of equities can lead to ‘irrational’ investment decisions in tough times, Morningstar says

  • Equities and foreign exchange the most popular financial instruments for Hong Kong investors due to their wide accessibility
  • Stock market turbulence in Hong Kong has wiped out US$1.6 trillion of equity wealth this year

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 4:23pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stock market investments are extremely popular among investors in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Stock market investments are extremely popular among investors in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE