The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich on October 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
Credit Suisse to raise US$4 billion to fund sweeping overhaul at Swiss bank
- The Zurich-based bank plans to raise 4 billion francs through a rights issue and selling shares to investors including the Saudi National Bank
- It is effectively breaking up the investment bank, separating the advisory and capital markets business
