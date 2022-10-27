The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich on October 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich on October 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse to raise US$4 billion to fund sweeping overhaul at Swiss bank

  • The Zurich-based bank plans to raise 4 billion francs through a rights issue and selling shares to investors including the Saudi National Bank
  • It is effectively breaking up the investment bank, separating the advisory and capital markets business

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:11pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich on October 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich on October 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE