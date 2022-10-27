It was the debut international bond offering by Hainan, a tropical island popular with tourists that is being developed into the largest free trade port in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
Hainan launches the first sustainable dim sum bond, giving Hong Kong a leg up as China’s offshore financial hub
- The tropical island of Hainan raised 5 billion yuan (US$691 million) in an offering that was oversubscribed more than twice
- It was the first time a Chinese provincial government has tested the water for a so-called ‘blue bond’ tailored to boost the ocean economy
It was the debut international bond offering by Hainan, a tropical island popular with tourists that is being developed into the largest free trade port in the country. Photo: Shutterstock