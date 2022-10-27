It was the debut international bond offering by Hainan, a tropical island popular with tourists that is being developed into the largest free trade port in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
It was the debut international bond offering by Hainan, a tropical island popular with tourists that is being developed into the largest free trade port in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hainan launches the first sustainable dim sum bond, giving Hong Kong a leg up as China’s offshore financial hub

  • The tropical island of Hainan raised 5 billion yuan (US$691 million) in an offering that was oversubscribed more than twice
  • It was the first time a Chinese provincial government has tested the water for a so-called ‘blue bond’ tailored to boost the ocean economy

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:10pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
It was the debut international bond offering by Hainan, a tropical island popular with tourists that is being developed into the largest free trade port in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
It was the debut international bond offering by Hainan, a tropical island popular with tourists that is being developed into the largest free trade port in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE