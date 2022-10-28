In this November 28, 2019, photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. Photo: AP
Hong Kong bourse operator HKEX launches voluntary carbon-trading platform to position city in climate-change fight
- Core Climate, which launched on Friday, is an international marketplace for the trading of carbon credits to support the world’s net-zero transition, HKEX said
- The platform allows participants to source, hold, trade, settle and retire credits sourced from certified carbon projects around the world
