Chinese assets offer opportunities after a sell-off as headwinds in economy shall pass, JPMorgan says. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | JPMorgan’s wealth chief Erdoes backs China markets after stock rout as best opportunity to emerge when doubters flee

  • JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management CEO says markets offer better entry point than three months ago
  • ‘Even if you don’t want to invest in China, it affects every other company that you are investing in’, she says in interview

Peggy SitoMia Castagnone
Peggy Sito and Mia Castagnone

Updated: 6:48am, 31 Oct, 2022

