Chinese assets offer opportunities after a sell-off as headwinds in economy shall pass, JPMorgan says. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | JPMorgan’s wealth chief Erdoes backs China markets after stock rout as best opportunity to emerge when doubters flee
- JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management CEO says markets offer better entry point than three months ago
- ‘Even if you don’t want to invest in China, it affects every other company that you are investing in’, she says in interview
