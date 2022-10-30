BeyonCa founder and chairman Soh Weiming launches his company’s first prototype smart electric vehicle model, the GT Opus 1, in Beijing on October 30, 2022. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV start-up BeyonCa seeks to change the game in the mainland luxury car segment by offering unique healthcare services
- Smart EV start-up BeyonCa expects to challenge the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi in China’s growing luxury car market segment
- The Beijing-based carmaker will sell its cars in the international market after launching the first production vehicles in China
